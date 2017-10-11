Bikes stolen from iRide trailer at Courtenay school

Five adult size Giant Bicycles, black with a bit of blue, were stolen on the Thanksgiving weekend from a trailer at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary.

Five bikes were stolen on the long weekend from an iRide trailer that's parked on the school grounds at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary in Courtenay. The bikes are all Giant Bicycles, adult size, black with a bit of blue.

Five bikes were stolen on the long weekend from an iRide trailer that’s parked on the school grounds at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary in Courtenay. The bikes are all Giant Bicycles, adult size, black with a bit of blue.

“It is a real loss for our community, as without these bikes we are unable to provide this great opportunity to our local kids,” said Lauren Lan, a cycling coach/instructor who works for Cycling BC. “There are many kids in our community who do not have a bicycle, and this program, which visits the schools equipped with all the bikes needed, provides opportunities for these children to experience biking in a fun and safe environment.”

Police have been alerted to the theft.

Lan would like to reach out to those who broke into the trailer to turn a bad decision into a good one.

“It would be great if whomever stole the bikes recognized they just made a bad choice and return them,” she said.