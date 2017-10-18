Big Shop of Horrors aims to scare

Daphne Swift, organizer of the Big Shop of Horrors on Bell McKinnon Road, prepares the haunted house its grand opening to the public on Oct. 20. (Submitted photo)

The Big Shop of Horrors will be scaring the wits out of young and old alike in time for Halloween this year.

Daphne Swift, organizer for the fundraising haunted house that is located at 7305 Bell McKinnon Rd., said people enter at their own risk, and there’s no refunds for those who get too scared.

“Bring your friends and family to this fun event,” she said.

“We will have food trucks on site, so come for dinner. This event will take place both outside and inside the ‘Shop’ so come dressed for the weather. We will have live actors at this venue and it may not be suitable for young or sensitive children. This event also involves navigating several steps and closed in spaces.”

Swift said the idea began two years ago when she and her husband, Rick, hosted a murder-mystery game at their home and converted their basement into a haunted house.

“It was so well received that we decided to open it up to the public and we managed to raise $400 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society,” she said.

“That planted the germ of the idea for the Big Shop of Horrors. This year, we’re fundraising for The Full Cupboard, which benefits our local food bank, Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley. We hope to raise $10,000.”

Swift said it was a “huge endeavour” to organize the Big Shop of Horrors, and it’s almost ready for its grand opening to the public on Oct. 20.

“We’re getting the community involved and we have 30 volunteers arranged for each night we will be open, totalling about 210 volunteers,” she said.

The Big Shop of Horrors will be in operation from Oct 20-22 and Oct 26-29.

The hours will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families of up to four.