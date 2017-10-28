Best of Kelowna Recap: Best athlete Bruce Cook

In the first of a series of Best of Kelowna features, we present Bruce Cook's unreal story

Bruce Cook never says never, as the 2017 Best of Kelowna Best Male Athlete continues to overcome a tragic accident to soar, becoming the first person in the world to do a backflip on a motorcycle as a paraplegic.

Kelowna resident Bruce Cook knows the meaning of never giving up.

The motorcross rider crashed his bike in 2014 while attempting to become the first person to land a double front flip on a motorcycle.

The accident cost him his legs. But it wasn’t long before the go-getter was back on his bike.

After refitting his bike to hold him in place, he was back in the game.

In 2015, he became the first paraplegic athlete to successfully backflip a motorcycle.

And the extreme athlete continues marching on and pushing the boundaries. On May 27 of this year, Cook performed as part of the Nitro Circus Live Australian tour.

Cook was voted the Best Male Athlete in this year’s Best of Kelowna.

