Bella Coola Valley experiencing localized flooding

A combination of rain and snow melt has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas

The river felt almost as high as the highway at Canoe Crossing this afternoon

That potent combination of an early snowpack, lots of rain, and warm temperatures has resulted in a lot of water in the Bella Coola Valley in the past 24 hours, with many areas being affected by localized flooding.

The hardest hit at press time appeared to be up Valley in Firvale and Canoe Crossing. Washouts were also reported at Tippie’s corner in Hagensborg, and water had crossed the highway in several sections. Walker Island and Saloompt were also affected.

Rainfall totals since yesterday have been in the 30-60mm range, with the River Forecast Centre issuing a high streamflow advisory this morning.

A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible, as has been observed in several areas. So far there have been no reports of damage to homes, although property damage in some areas is clearly visible.

The Valley has seen a significant amount of rain in the past week and fortunately dodged a larger storm which tracked further north, resulting in flood warnings for the Terrace and Kitimat area.

Weather is forecast to improve this week with the first glimpse of steady sunny skies in nearly two weeks.