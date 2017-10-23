Bear spotted in Qualicum Beach

The bear was spotted in the backyard of a unit in the Berwick Park complex located at the corner of Berwick and Rupert roads. — Google Maps

Arlene Burnett got quite the shock Monday morning when she looked into her Qualicum Beach back yard.

Burnett said she saw a full-grown bear in her backyard this morning (Oct. 23) shortly after 7 a.m. Burnett lives in the Berwick Park complex at the corner of Berwick and Rupert roads.

“I was awake and I heard something and I looked out the bedroom window and there he was into the compost,” said Burnett, adding there wasn’t anything in the compost bin.

Burnett said she and her husband both saw the bear.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in our back yard before. It was quite a surprise.”

Burnett said she phoned her neighbour across the street, who had been out walking her dogs prior to the bear sighting.

If anyone sees a human-wildlife conflict that they believe could threaten public safety, they are asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

— NEWS Staff