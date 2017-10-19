- File Photo

Bear sighting in Lake Country

Bears are fattening up this time of year, have you seen one in your neighbourhood?

A bear was spotted in Lake Country this morning on Mountview Road.

According to a Facebook post, the bear was spotted in a resident’s back yard.

This is not the first time a bear has been seen recently in the area.

A black bear was also seen last night on Winview Road.

