Bear sighted near observatory in Saanich

Reports came in about the bear early Monday morning

It was a way less deadly year for black bears. (Bear Aware)

Saanich Police received a report of a bear sighting on the 5000 block of West Saanich Road near the entrance to the Dominion Observatory shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

Saanich Police patrol units were dispatched to the scene but were unable to locate the animal and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service was advised of the reported sighting.

Area residents, parents of children who may be playing in the area and people visiting the park are advised to be aware of this sighting.

Further information relating to bear sightings is available at the provincial Ministry of Environment website at: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/wildlife/human-wildlife-conflict/staying-safe-around-wildlife/bears