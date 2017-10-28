BC Tree Fruits Cooperative selects board of directors

The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative has selected its board of directors for the new season.

The membership met for its annual general meeting Oct. 25 in Peachland. The AGM is an opportunity for the membership, 219 voting members who attended this year, to review the previous season and elect the board of directors for the upcoming season, according to BC Tree Fruits. The primary role of the board of directors is to provide direction for the cooperative.

Four positions were available this year – two in the North region and two in the South. The grower members voted for two new faces and two incumbents to complete the board. They will join the current six: Steve Day, Sam DiMaria and Amarjit Lalli from the North and Steve Brown, Harbhajan Sidhu and Mohinder Dhaliwal from the South, according to BC Tree Fruits.

In the North, the members voted for Mike Mitchell and Nirmal Dhaliwal while in the South both Talwinder Bassi and Joginder Khosa were re-elected.

The board will meet soon where a new president and vice presidents (one from each region) will be appointed.