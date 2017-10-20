BC Transit asks for input on Cowichan bus system

Potential changes to the Cowichan Valley's transit system

Have your say, Cowichan. Tell BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District your thoughts on the current bus system. (Citizen file)

Potential changes to the Cowichan Valley’s transit system will be driven by an online survey and the information gathered at five open houses.

The goal, according to BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District, is “to develop a more effective and efficient service.”

Routes, schedules and frequencies of travel for the 3 Quamichan, 4 Maple Bay, 5 Eagle Heights, 6 Crofton-Chemainus and 7 Cowichan Lake via Gibbins Road buses are up for debate.

“The engagement will also discuss potential placement of new bus stops in high density areas,” said a news release issued by BC Transit spokesman Jonathon Dyck.

The online survey is available at bit.ly/CowichanValleySurvey and will be accessible from Oct, 23 to Nov. 12.

For those who would rather discuss the issues in person, the open houses are slated for Thursday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.

On the Thursday, folks can visit the Lake Cowichan Country Grocer between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m or the Village Green Mall’s transit hub on Central Road between noon and 2 p.m.

On Friday, the open houses move to the 49th Parallel Store on Oak Street in Chemainus between 10 a.m. and noon and then the Duncan Train Station/Charles Hoey Park from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday the open house is slated to run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walmart at Cowichan Commons.

It’s anticipated any changes made to the existing system would be implemented by July 2018.

For more information, service updates and alerts in the Cowichan Valley visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley