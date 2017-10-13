Baillie Grohman Estate Winery Win BC Wine Award

September 29 was a memorable night for the folks at Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery, especially when the announcement came at the BC Wine Awards that their 2014 Chardonnay was awarded a Platinum medal for having been selected as the top Chardonnay in the competition! The Erickson winery also brought home a Gold for its 2015 Pinot Noir Estate Terraces, a Silver for its 2015 Pinot Noir Reserve and a Bronze for the 2016 Gewürztraminer.