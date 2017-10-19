Bacon shooting: Trial delayed again

The trial looking in to the 2011 killing of a BC gangster is set to be delayed again.

Increased security at the Kelowna courthouse as the Jonathan Bacon trial continues. - Image credit: Kathy Michaels

The trial looking into the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon is posed to have another lengthy delay.

“The case has been adjourned to accommodate witness issues,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the Criminal Justice Branch.

“The court will reconvene on Nov. 3, to evaluate the progress toward resolving those issues.”

At the Kelowna courthouse, however, it seemed a foregone conclusion that when the trial reconvened, it would then be put off again until January.

The witness issues being dealt with have to do with those who were also were involved in criminal activity prior to their co-operation with the Crown. Their statements are being are being vetted for their protection.

Jujhar Singh Khun-Khun, Michael Jones and Jason McBride each face the charge of first degree murder and a number of attempted murder and firearms offences for the 2011 shooting that threw Kelowna.

McBride, Khun-Khun and Jones were arrested in 2013 and their original trial was scheduled for April 4, 2016.

It was then delayed to Nov. 7, 2016.

Bacon, a 30-year-old Red Scorpion gang leader, was shot to death out side the Delta Grand Hotel as he got into his Porsche Cayenne Aug. 14, 2011.

He was the eldest of the three notorious Bacon brothers from Abbotsford, who at the time were in the middle of a gang war.

The shooting also wounded a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, Larry Amero, a member of the Independent Soldiers gang, James Riach, Leah Hadden Watts who was left a paraplegic and Lyndsey Black, who was shot through both her legs.