Baby bear captured on Kalum St.

Bear cub had been seen in area backyards for several days

Conservation officers place an ear tag on the cub to identify it from others when it arrives at Northern Lights Rehab Centre in Smithers.Contributed photo

An abandoned bear cub has been safely captured and is on its way to its new home.

The cub had been seen for several days by residents, sleeping in backyards and under trees with no sign of the mother, said Sgt. Tracy Walbauer of the Terrace Conservation Officer Service.

It was assessed and although underweight and slightly malnourished appeared healthy and not adversely conditioned, thus qualifying it as a candidate for rehab, he said.

It is being transported to the care of Northern Lights Rehab Centre in Smithers, added Walbauer.

The Terrace Conservation Officer Service thanks residents along Kalum Street for helping locate the black bear cub.