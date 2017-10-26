Avoid the seasonâ€™s bugs

Flu shots are recommended for everyone aged six months or older. Both Agassiz and Kent have locations for people to get immunized. File Photo

Sharing isn’t always caring, according to Fraser Health.

If you haven’t got one yet, Fraser Health has a few more opportunities for you to get a flu shot in the District of Kent.

· Nov. 2 at Agassiz Friendship Centre from 9 – 11 a.m.

· Nov. 8 at Harrison Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to noon

They said that the Southern Hemisphere had “particularly high influenza activity due to the H3N2 virus during their most recent season,” and that could spread here.

“This strain often hits the elderly the hardest and puts them at high risk for complications such as pneumonia, hospitalizations, and even death,” said medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal. “To help protect them and other vulnerable members of our communities like infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions, we encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine.”

Flu shots are recommended for everyone aged six months or older and is free for children between six months and five years old, seniors 65 and older, pregnant woman, Aboriginal people and people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems. People who work or live with people who have a higher risk of complications from the flu and visitors to health care facilities are also eligible for a free vaccine. According to ImmunizeBC, those not eligible for a free vaccine will have to pay approximately $25-$30, depending on clinic.

During flu season, health care staff have to wear a mask as would unvaccinated visitors to Fraser Health facilities, starting Dec. 1.