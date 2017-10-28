Automated waste collection approved

Under the automated collection system, garbage, recycle and yard waste carts would be supplied

Summerland’s municipal council will implement an automated collection system for solid waste, recyclables and yard waste collection.

At the municipal council meeting on Monday evening, council passed a resolution to implement the collection system by next July. The contract will be based on an estimated annual cost of $489,453,32.

The municipality has been collaborating with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the communities of Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos for a request for proposals for the collection of garbage, recycling, compostable materials and large items.

Waste Connections of Canada has been selected as the successful proponent.

The request for proposals provides pricing for two options. These are manual collection with carts supplied by customers and automated collection systems with carts supplied by the contractor.

Under the automated collection system, a 120-litre garbage cart and 240-litre recycle and yard waste carts would be supplied to each residence.

The automated system changes the way materials are collected, since the blue bag program will no longer be used for recyclables and since there will now be a limit on yard wastes taken to the curb.

Penticton has been using an automated cart-based system since 2016, and Oliver has expressed interest in transitioning to this system. Other communities have chosen to stay with the manual collection system from 2018 to 2025.

A survey was conducted in Summerland earlier this year. Of the 312 responses, 28 per cent do not want carts, 20 per cent want the carts at no additional charge, 24 per cent want carts at a cost of less than $10 a year and 28 per cent are willing to pay $20 or more a year.

Remaining with the manual collection option would cost the community $397,716.55 a year.

Coun. Doug Holmes said the change will result in standardization and fewer choices for consumers. He added that the system requires the same bin system for a family as for a single senior who produces little garbage.

The motion to go to the automated collection system was approved, with Holmes and Coun. Richard Barkwill opposed.