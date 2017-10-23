Audition call for Frankenstein

Production to be staged at Chimera Theatre in Kamloops

Chimera Theatre is now accepting submissions from Kamloops performers to audition for their upcoming Mainstage production Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, adapted by Andrew G. Cooper.

The auditions will be held Nov. 10 and 11. The deadline to apply for an audition is Nov. 3 by 5 p.m.

Frankenstein presents the tragedy of young Victor Frankenstein and the grotesque monster who haunts him in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s spine-chilling Gothic classic.

Victor is obsessed with discovering the secrets of science and nature, but nothing can prepare him for what he brings to life one dark night in the heart of winter.

So begins a life or death adventure as Victor battles the demon he creates and the demons inside himself.

This world premiere production will be presented at the Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops.

Actors interested in auditioning will be asked to submit a current headshot and performing resume and are encouraged to see the full posting on Chimera Theatre’s website at www.chimeratheatre.com/postings.

Chimera Theatre encourages submissions from diverse artists of all backgrounds, regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

For those interested in watching the production, tickets are on sale now through the Kamloops Live! Box Office with Early Bird Pricing until Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at 1025 Lorne St., by phone at 205-374-LIVE (5483) or online at www.kamloopslive.ca.