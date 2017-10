A Fernie man is facing two charges related to the possession and importing or distribution of child pornography.

Colin Hickling is accused of one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of importing and distributing child pornography.

He appeared before Judge L. Doerkson at the Fernie Courthouse on Friday, where his arraignment was set for November 9 in Sparwood.