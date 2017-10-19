Area A, B lose power, wireless service due to winds

The red highlight shows the area which has lost power due to strong winds. (BC Hydro image)

High winds have knocked out power to Sunshine Valley and wireless service north of Hope on Wednesday.

According to an email sent by TELUS, they said that their infrastructure was damaged due to high winds in the area. This has disrupted wireless service for approximately 48 kilometres north of Hope, including Spuzzum and Boston Bar.

“Crews have arrived to the remote site and are in the process of bringing in equipment to fix the significant damage,” said the email from TELUS.

They estimate that service will be restored by tomorrow afternoon.

BC Hydro said that a second wind event has caused multiple outages to customers. Residents from Eastgate to the bifurcation of Highway 3 and 5 have lost power since Oct. 18 at 2:13 p.m. BC Hydro said they are actively working to restore power in these areas and crews are on-site. The reason given for the power break is due to a tree falling across hydro wires. Service has since been restored.

Hope residents suffered unstable power and flickering lights at times but cell service continued.