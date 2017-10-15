Apple day a little cold, but still fun

The weather didn't freeze out the fun for those who attended the Grist Mill's Apple Day near Keremeos.

Cold temperatures and overcast skies kept some away from the Grist Mill’s annual Apple Day but for those that braved the elements it was still a fun day.

The day included games, a display of over 70 heritage apple varieties, Guess How Many Apples in the Box contest, and pie baking contest and of course the beloved apple race down the Keremeos Creek.

This year’s winner of the apple race was three-year-old Hendrix and in a close second was his sister five-year-old Amelia.

Check out more photos from the fun day in the October 19 edition of the Keremeos Review.