The house from 2418 Hamiota Street in Oak Bay makes its way down to Willows Beach to set sail for Campbell River. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

At a time when there are concerns from residents on house losses, Oak Bay faces the departure of another older home. The house from 2418 Hamiota Street in Oak Bay is boarding a barge on Willows Beach to head up to Campbell River. Nickel Bros. prepares and loads the house onto the waiting barge.