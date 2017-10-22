Another installment of Writing Out Loud in Keremeos

The popular Writing Out Loud workshops start in a few weeks.

Similkameen Family Literacy is hosting another of the popular Writing Out Loud series.

The workshop series starts Wed., Nov. 8 in the upstairs meeting room of the Keremeos Legion.

The free 90-minute gathering runs from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. over five consecutive Wednesdays.

Writing Out Loud is for everyone. It’s a creative personal growth exercise. The idea was developed by Deborah Morgan in Camrose, Alberta.

All those interested, including elders and young folks, are welcome to register.

All materials are provided. Light refreshments are on hand.

To Register in Keremeos call 250-499-2352 (Local 107).

Similkameen Family Literacy advances the enjoyment and good use of language in written heard read and spoken communication among all age group. SFL is funded with BC Gaming Proceeds and welcomes new tutors to help primary school students with their reading and in August provides a week long theatre day camp for kids. We work in close partnership with the Keremeos Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.