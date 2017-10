Reports indicate a male skydiver has been injured

A BC Ambulance helicopter lands at the Salmon Arm Airport as part of emergency efforts to help a man injured in a possible skydiving accident Sunday afternoon. - Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Observer is receiving reports that there has been a skydiving accident near the Salmon Arm Airport.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, BC Ambulance was called out and a medial airlift was requested for an incident involving a skydiver.

Initial and unconfirmed reports indicate a male skydiver has been hurt after his parachute only partially deployed.

