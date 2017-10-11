Alberni kids walk for World Food Day

Next week, join John Paul II Elementary School in Port Alberni as students, staff and volunteers take part in the World Food Day Awareness Walk.

Across Vancouver Island on Monday, Oct. 16, more than 1,700 students in Catholic schools, staff, clergy and Society of St. Vincent de Paul members will be walking along routes set out by the schools to raise awareness for World Food Day.

World Food Day is celebrated each year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. These walks promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all.

Participants can get involved by joining the walk at John Paul II Elementary at 4006 Eighth Ave. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine.

You can also take part by making posters and banners to raise awareness for global food issues and bring them to the walk. Donate food or funds for poverty relief to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food bank at John Paul II, or another local food bank.