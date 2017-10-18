Laura Blackwell photo

Age and disability friendly sidewalk expansion begins

Construction to expand the sidewalk on the north side of Houston, between Buck Creek and Butler Avenue, has begun. This project is apart of the District of Houston's Hwy. 16 revitalization project make downtown Houston more age and disability friendly. The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transporation and the District of Houston. Cost of the current phase of the project is estimated at $577,000 with the District of Houston contributing $90,000, with the Ministry of Transportation funding the remaining amount. The project consists of a 1.8 meter sidewalk including letdowns at each intersection and crosswalks, as well as two pedestrian crossings on Butler Avenue and on Ninth Street across Hwy. 16.