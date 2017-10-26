Abbotsford woman wins chance to spend $50,000 in four hours at Metrotown

Four hours to spend $50,000; Atera Amburn has quite the Saturday ahead of her, after winning an online contest.

The Abbotsford woman claimed the grand prize offered through the BC Lottery Corporation’s Daily Grand Shopping Spree contest, and this Saturday she’ll get to wander through Metrotown and spend tens of thousands of dollars.

But Amburn, 36, won’t be spending it all on herself.

Amburn’s biggest purchase will be a trip to Italy with her grandmother, her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s grandmother. In an interview on Wednesday, Amburn said it’s a way of repaying her grandmother for taking her on trips throughout her childhood.

Amburn also has a gift list for friends and family, and she has already visited the mall on a scouting trip to lay out a plan. She says her largest personal purchase, beyond the trip, will be a new laptop. But she also plans to purchase clothing for teenage girls, which she then plans to donate to the Food Bank for inclusion in their Christmas hampers.

“Food security is really important to me and it’s a big issue for a lot of people,” Amburn said.

Amburn was checking her voicemail while on break at work when she found she had won.

“I was completely in shock,” she said.