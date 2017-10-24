Abbotsford Police Department names new deputy chief

Paulette Freill brings more than 32 years of law-enforcement experience

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has announced the hiring of a new deputy chief in charge of administration.

Paulette Freill brings over 32 years of law enforcement experience to her new role.

She recently concluded an exemplary career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, where she attained the rank of chief superintendent.

Her most recent posting was as the officer in charge of RCMP “E” division’s operations strategy branch.

The majority of Freill’s service has been in operational policing roles in B.C. and Manitoba.

Freill has taught statement analysis to law enforcement agencies all over the world and is globally recognized as an expert in this field.

She has completed an advanced program in management and has a diploma in leadership and strategy from the University of Manitoba’s Asper School of Business executive program.

Freill has an extensive background in operational, investigative and administrative matters.

APD Const. Ian MacDonald said her abilities in the areas of project management, conflict management, human resources management and financial resource management make her an ideal fit as the leader of the APD’s administration division.

Freill is originally from Newfoundland but has been a long-time resident of the Fraser Valley. She and her husband are the parents of two adult children.