Abbotsford News health coverage wins Jack Webster Award

Abbotsford News reporter Tyler Olsen won the Jack Webster Award for community reporting for his series on troubles at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The News’s reporting on Abbotsford Regional Hospital and the local health care system has won one of the most prestigious awards in British Columbia journalism.

Reporter Tyler Olsen claimed the Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting for his State of Emergency series on the local health care system. The series, which followed a pair of high-profile deaths at ARH, looked at the treatment of patients and persistent congestion issues at the hospital.

The two other finalists in the category were: Marty Hastings of Kamloops This Week, for a story on the fatal overdose of a young man; and Phil McLachlan of the Fernie Free Press, for a story on a 63-year-old transgender woman who found acceptance in her small town.

The Jack Webster Award is Olsen’s second, having previously won while a reporter at the Chilliwack Times in 2011.