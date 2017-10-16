Abbotsford gardens get â€˜4 Bloomsâ€™ rating

City competes in Communities in Bloom for first time

The City of Abbotsford showed its true colours in full bloom this past spring, and has been awarded for it.

The municipality has been awarded a “4 blooms” rating from British Columbia Communities in Bloom (CIB). It also got special recognition for the International Friendship Garden and a Criteria Award for outstanding effort for the Canada 150 trophy.

It was the first year Abbotsford entered competitively in CIB.

The city launched a “Get Your Bloom On” and “You’re Bloomin’ Wonderful” campaigns in the spring, getting residents and businesses to participate in local contests to prepare their gardens for the CIB judges’ visit.

CIB inspires communities to enhance and sustain the visual appeal of neighbourhoods, public spaces, parks and streetscapes through the imaginative use of regionally appropriate plants and landscaping, with attention to environmental stewardship and to preserve heritage and cultural assets.

“Achieving 4 Blooms is a significant accomplishment, and, on behalf of city council, I would like to acknowledge and thank everyone involved,” Mayor Henry Braun said.