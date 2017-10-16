Abbotsford father and son win $1 million lottery prize

Local man found out about win on his birthday

An Abbotsford man got a $1 million birthday surprise recently.

Nachhattar Dhaliwal was marking his 70th birthday when his phone rang with a call from his son Manjinder.

On the line, Manjinder told his father that he had just checked their Lotto Max ticket at a local store. The prize? $1 million.

“Manjinder called me from the store to say we won,” Nachhattar. said “I went down there right away and started to sing when I arrived. What a great birthday!”

The Dhaliwals won their Maxmillions prize on the Sept. 22 Lotto Max draw.

“I can celebrate for the rest of my life,” laughed Manjinder. “I’m going to start by taking the whole family on a trip to India!”