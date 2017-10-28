Abbotsford Agrifair posts $38,000 profit

Kids get up close and personal with a horse at Agrifair. (John Morrow file photo)

Abbotsford Agrifair made a $38,000 profit in 2017 and saw attendance increase, organizers for the event announced this week at the fair’s annual general meeting.

Treasurer Bob Street said expenses for the fair came in under budget, while revenue was $23,000 higher than anticipated.

Staff, directors and the city were praised, as were the events financial backers.

“We had a great fair,” said Board president Ernie Silveri. “Without our dedicated sponsors to support this event with goods and services and funding, the Agrifair board and staff simply couldn’t produce this community event with the calibre of excellent entertainment.”

Plans for the 2018 Agrifair are in full swing, including returning favorites the Laughing Logger Show, Demo Derby, tons of animals, wrestling, FMX bike show, racing pigs & ducks, and the favorite 4-H program. Plenty of new and exciting attractions will be confirmed in the New Year.