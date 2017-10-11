Aaron Douglas to be re-tried for 2014 murder of Richard Blackmon

Friends and family of Richard Blackmon have to wait at least one more year for justice as a new trial has been scheduled for his alleged killer.
In June, a BC Supreme Court jury in New Westminster decided that Aaron Douglas was guilty of murdering Tyler Belcourt and attempting to murder Penni White in downtown Chilliwack in 2014.
What that jury could not decide was whether Douglas killed Blackmon in the same incident in an apartment building on Gore Avenue on Aug. 7, 2014.
Douglas was charged with first-degree murder of both Blackmon and Belcourt, and the 11-person jury came back with the lesser-included conviction of second-degree murder for Belcourt, which comes with an automatic life sentence.
Back in June, Crown counsel Christopher McPherson said his office had not yet decided whether to proceed with a new trial on the Blackmon murder charge or to drop the charge.
McPherson confirmed this week the B.C. Prosecution Service has now decided to re-try Douglas on the Blackmon count. Jury selection for that second trial is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2018 in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster.
After Blackmon and Belcourt were killed and White was injured that day in 2014, Douglas was on the lam for 49 days before being arrested in Abbotsford on Sept. 25.
Douglas has not yet been sentenced but a sentencing hearing on the attempted murder of White and a parole eligibility hearing concerning the second-degree murder of Belcourt is scheduled for Dec. 21 and 22.
Murder comes with an automatic life sentence but the judge must decide on parole eligibility between 10 and 25 years. McPherson said the jury was asked for their views and five recommended parole eligibility in 10 years, one recommended 15 years, one 20 years, and four had no recommendation.