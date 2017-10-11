39-suite condo project breaks ground at Nanoose Bay

FW Enterprises and Seacliff Properties held its official groundbreaking ceremony for The Westerly

FW Enterprises and Seacliff Properties held its official groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 3 for Fairwinds’ new 39-suite condominium project called The Westerly and the renovation of the Fairwinds Landing building.

Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Area E Director Bob Rogers was in attendance, along with RDN staff, representatives of Fairwinds and Seacliff and members of the community.

Fairwinds Landing received unanimous support from the RDN board in July for the development permit despite some vocal residents who opposed the development.

Rogers told Black Press that Fairwinds Landing is very much a win-win for the community, adding while there are some people who do support the development, they don’t necessarily support it in this form. Rogers said the Schooner Cove neighbourhood plan is very much a part of the Nanoose Bay official community plan and the regional growth strategy which identifies Schooner Cove as a rural village centre.

“I think most of the community has been looking forward to it (the existing building) being revitalized and completed,” Rogers said of the former pub and store. “Most residents would like to see those sorts of services and facilities return and really provide a focus for the community.”

In a news release from Seacliff, real estate director Ian Porter said, once the building permit is received, the plan is to immediately move forward with the reconstruction of the existing building, followed shortly by the construction of The Westerly.

“The community has been waiting to see the revitalization of the waterfront area for a number of years now and we’re excited to get underway with construction,” Porter said.

The renovation of Fairwinds Landing, an existing 40,000-sq.-ft. oceanfront building, is expected to take approximately 12 months, according to the release.

Completion of The Westerly, the 39-suite concrete condominium building, is expected roughly six months later, with owners taking occupancy in early 2019.

Georgia Desjardins, asset manager for Seacliff, said they are hoping to have the building permit in about the next month or so, adding they have already applied for the excavation permit.

Fairwinds Landing will be home to a variety of retail shops and services (including a restaurant/pub, coffee shop and marina office) along with an additional 11 townhouse-style residential units.

Desjardins said there will be a variety of shops to service the residents of Fairwinds, the community and visitors.

“A key component will be a new waterfront pub/restaurant which will occupy an area on the upper floor of the building, with panoramic views overlooking the Fairwinds Marina and Strait of Georgia,” Desjardins said.

For story tips, e-mail: lauren.collins@pqbnews.com