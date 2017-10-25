38th annual Running Mt. Pope Adventure Run

On Sun. Oct. 22, 2017 there were 21 runners, six registered walkers and 10 or so others on the trail for the 38th annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run.

Erica Olesiuk, 3rd place female runner from Fort St. James, at the summit with scenery showing the frost and Battleship Island. Photo Travis James

Runners started off at Cottonwood Beach, running 22 kilometers to the summit of Mt. Pope and back.

Walkers started at the Pope Trail head, walking 14 kilometres to the summit and back.

Conditions were cool but seasonal at the start at Cottonwood and runners made their way to “full-on” winter conditions at the summit. Up there it was well below zero, very windy and there was nearly 15 centimetres of snow was on the ground.

The running field was mostly from Prince George with two Fort runners and one from Vanderhoof.

The fastest runner was Cam McNamara from Prince George who also won the event last year. Fort’s Neal Gooding was 4th in a time of 2:21.21 and Erica Olesiuk was the third female with a time of 2:43.40 and placed 9th overall. So the local runner representation was of high quality but not high quantity and we look forward to getting more Fort participants next year

There was a good contingent of local walkers including young Alex Wichrowski who at four years of age is the youngest Pope’s ‘peaker’ to make it mostly on his own power!

Other walkers were Anne McCormick, Rhona Boyd, Jersy Wichrowski, Fatima Hatamleh and Tim Dunkley all from Fort St. James.

Runners appreciated the several volunteers who helped out. Travis James camped up in the cupola (in gale force winds) with his camera and took everyone’s summit photos. Paul Inden made a warm fire on top and handed out hot drinks and cookies.

Cam McCormick stood by for First Aid along the trail, Randy Rawluk did race photography and Peter Andrews assisted with registration. Celeste Andrews, Registered Massage Therapist, provided free (and hugely appreciated!) post-event massages to the runners.

Runner Results:

1 Cam McNamara, Prince George (PG) 2:03.33

2 Bill Owen, PG 2:11.59

3 Barry Nakahara, PG 2:21.21

4 Neal Gooding, Fort St. James (Fort) 2:21.55

5 Reece Anderson, PG 2:29.39

6 1st female (tie) Jill Kelsh, PG 2:30.36

7 1st female (tie) Lindsay Van der Mer, PG 2:30.36

8 Dale Huzar, PG 2:32.58

9 3rd female, Erica Olesiuk, Fort 2:43.40

10 Kim Cameron, PG 2:47.15

11 Chris Cupp, PG 3:01.43

12 Wayne Shoesmith, Vanderhoof 2:46.23

13 Charlie Grove, PG 3:03.21

14 Dennis Straussfogel, PG 3:05.34

15 (tie) Buddy Bruintjes, PG 3:08.56

16 (tie) Marvin Friesen, PG 3:08.56

17 (tie ) Mike Penner, PG 3:08.56

18 Kelsey Molson, PG 3:07.59

19 Tara Box, PG 3:27.26

20 Devon Kelsh, PG 3:20.07

21 Erika Giesbrecht, PG 3:44.19

– with files submitted by event organiser Keith Gordon