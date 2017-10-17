14-year-old girl dies from overdose in Surrey

Surrey RCMP detained one person of interest, but they were later released

A 14-year-old girl has died following a drug overdose in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP responded to a call on Thursday, Oct. 5th at 8:50 a.m. regarding a 14-year-old girl in distress.

They went to the 13300 block of 103A Avenue to attend to the girl, who was then taken to hospital. She was later pronounced shortly after her arrival.

According to Surrey RCMP, they issued a search warrant to the apartment where the overdose may have occurred. They also detained one person of interest, but that person was later released.

This death is now added to the long list of overdose deaths in British Columbia, and specifically Surrey, this year. An average of 15 people in Surrey have died from a drug overdose each month this year.

As of the end of August, 127 people in Surrey have died from a drug overdose. That total is second only to Vancouver.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.