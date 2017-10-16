1,200 Mission homes without power

Approximately 1,200 homes in the Mission area are without power this morning.

The high winds and rain have caused traffic to slow down and plenty of outages in Mission.

According to the BC Hydro website (as of 9:30 a.m.) there are outages impacting Mission residents at:

– The North-South-East-West of Dewdney Trunk Rd.;

– The 32000 block of Westview Ave. 7400 – 7500 block of May St.;

– The North of Dyke Road. East of 264th St. and South-West of Lougheed Highway;

– North of Straiton Rd. South of Lougheed Highway and East of Sorenson Rd.;

– North of Townshipline Rd., West of Bell Rd., South of Dyke Rd. and East of Harris Rd.