While Mayor Don McCormick is convinced that there is a real future for solar energy in this region, for that industry to prosper, there must be a customer for the energy produced. In BC, that customer is BC Hydro through the Standing Offer Program (SOP). The City of Kimberley sells power generated at the SunMine through that program, but so far has been unable to get any traction from BC Hydro or the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to expand the SOP.





updated 8 hours ago