Erickson Water System Planned Water Main Shutdowns

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is advising Erickson Water System Users

  • Oct 12th, 2017

SunMine third quarter report

While Mayor Don McCormick is convinced that there is a real future for solar energy in this region, for that industry to prosper, there must be a customer for the energy produced. In BC, that customer is BC Hydro through the Standing Offer Program (SOP). The City of Kimberley sells power generated at the SunMine through that program, but so far has been unable to get any traction from BC Hydro or the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to expand the SOP.

Judge rules against Chilliwack womanâ€™s bid to speed up assisted dying trial

BC Civil Liberties Association bid rejected but advocates confident in final success

Good Samaritans thwart purse-snatching in White Rock

One person in custody, charges expected

Maple Ridge council will stay at seven

Expanding to nine revisited in 2022

Bajwa withdraws bid for B.C. Liberal Leadership

Vikram Bajwa recently ran for mayor of Surrey in 2014

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Delta to stage a mock-emergency at Deltaport terminal

The exercise is to test inter-agency response to a major incident at Roberts Bank

Trail skate park a go

On Tuesday, city council awarded a $625K contract for construction of the Trail All Wheel Skatepark

Fire victimâ€™s work absence out of character

Victim in Nicol Street fire was employee and friend

UVic grant in lieu of taxes down again for Oak Bay

2018 grant for Oak Bay's portion of campus down $5,000

  • Oct 12th, 2017

$1M offered for â€˜innovativeâ€™ projects to house Surrey homeless

Surrey society offers grant money after spike in homelessness in 2017

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Emotional PIB meeting ends with 10 disputed nominees

Nomination process completed after three hours, but some abstained, calling it an 'illegal' process

  • Oct 12th, 2017

WATCH: How to signal in a roundabout

B.C. ministry releases new video, uses local drivers as examples

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Neighbours want details on Tally Ho transitional housing in Victoria

Victoria Cool Aid Society seeking three-year permit to run closed hotel as supported housing

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Good morning Revelstoke!

A look at our most popular stories and what's coming today

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Over a hundred residents turn out to voice their concerns over the Creston Fire Hall Project

100+ concerned residents of Creston turned out for a meeting on Wednesday night

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Chilliwack judge to decide on bail for violent sex offender

Publication ban in court Thursday for Kevin Scott Miller who is on long-term supervision order

Surrey becomes founding partner with global cybersecurity organization

The city becomes one of 14 founding partners in 'Global EPIC'

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Lavington resident wants to muffle noise pollution

The non-stop, monotonous sound from industrial operations in Lavington continues to rattle some residents.

Horgan talks homelessness and affordable housing

Premier visits Maple Ridge on Wednesday