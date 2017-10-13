Young Langley dancers earn chance to perform in Germany

Kaylie McCarthy and Ellaena O'Doherty are on their way to the world championships in Riesa.

A pair of young Langley dancers are on their way to Germany next month to compete on the global stage.

Twelve-year-old Ellaena O’Doherty Iverson and 10-year-old Kaylie McCarthy – both from Cameron Academy of Dance – have been picked among the 50 best young dancers in Western Canada, to dance and represent Team Canada at the World Show Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany at the end of November.

Team Canada’s national director Bonnie Dyer described this as one of the “largest and most prestigious of all dance competitions.”

Canada has been “quite successful” in all dance disciplines at the world championships, Dyer added, attributing this mainly to the high standard of training that local studios offer.

“It is also great to see the best of the best in Canada who come from various studios all working together as one team with one goal… and that is to represent Canada,” Dyer said.

The girls will be part of Team Canada ShowDance West, led by accomplished head choreographer Danielle Gardner, who will draw on her experience as a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance Canada, and film appearances on CBC’s “Motive” and the iconic dance film “Centre Stage.”

The former world champion dancer knows exactly what it takes to motivate, guide and strengthen all the Team Canada competitors to draw out their best qualities and develop their full potential as Canada’s finest dancers, said Dyer.

“Being offered the opportunity to bring together amazing dancers from all over Western Canada, who have not danced together, to form them into a team, and then to watch them proudly representing Canada on the World Stage is indeed a treasured gift” Gardner said.