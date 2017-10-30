Visit the golden era of jazz at the Comox Golf Club

The Saand Trap Bar 'N Grill at the Comox Golf Club is thrilled to host an evening dance with Ralph Barrat and the Sharp 7 on Nov. 4

Ralph Barrat and the Sharp 7 take the stage at the Saand Trap Bar ‘N Grill. Bill Jorgensen Photography

The Saand Trap Bar ‘N Grill at the Comox Golf Club is thrilled to host an evening dance with Ralph Barrat and the Sharp 7 on Nov. 4

The fun begins at 7 p.m. with dance tunes featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and a mix of contemporary tunes.

Enjoy a stellar evening of classics as Barrat belts out dance tunes with his distinctive vocal style, reminiscent of Sinatra, Bennett and Buble.

Get on the dance floor as the band transports you back to the Golden era of jazz with songs such as New York-New York, Take the A-Train and Mack the Knife just to name a few along with a mix of contemporary tunes.

This dynamic seven-piece combo includes a fantastic line up of the Valley’s premium musicians featuring Michael Eddy on keyboard, Grahame Edwards on bass, Jake Masri on trumpet, Jack Reynoards on tenor sax, Darrin Nilsson on trombone and Rob Peterson on drums.

The Saand Trap Bar ‘N Grill is a fully licensed facility with an awesome atmosphere and a great place to spend a lovely evening of dancing and fun.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Saand Trap Bar ‘N Grill by calling 250-339-7272 or dropping by.