VIDEO: Spooky fun on tap in Langley

Halloween activities for all ages are being held around the community in the days leading up.

Boo at the Zoo!: Check out a haunted tunnel 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28, 29, and 31. There’s pumpkin decorating 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23 to 27. The pumpkins will be used for the Great Pumpkin Smash on Halloween day. As well, there are Night Walk Safaris Oct. 27 to 29 at 5:50 and 7 p.m. Various prices.

Steger family display: A Haunted Graveyard is up from Oct. 24 to 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. daily at 4683 204th St. Anyone planning to go is asked to take along a donation for the Sources Langley Food Bank, either non-perishable food or cash.

Pirate Ship: The Condon family invites the public to 8393 209A St. evenings until Halloween. Donations being accepted for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

READ: Pirates’ spirit back to build Langley’s Yorkson community

Brinkworth Dungeon: Tammy and Barry Brinkworth return with their own haunted house in Murrayville this holiday season. It’s available for viewing Mondays through Saturdays until Halloween. From 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 6 to 8 p.m. only on Fridays and Saturdays. The dungeon, which is collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank, is located at 22260 48th Avenue.

READ: Horrors’ goal is to raise fears, food, and fascination in Langley

Mysterious Bard: Shakespeare didn’t write mysteries, but Bard in the Valley will stage its Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Willoughby Community Centre. No minors are allowed at the event that features two mysteries. Tickets are $42.50. Prizes for those who solve the mysteries. Tickets available at the Township website.

Halloween Fun: Langley Township offers events Oct. 29, for kids ages one to six. They can take part in crafts, cookie decorating, storytime and more, and the cost is $2 per child. Be sure to wear costumes.

There’s fun from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Langley Hall and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Kids must be accompanied by someone 16 or older. Sign up in advance online through the Township website.

Haunt the Hall: Adults 19 and older can go to the Oct. 28 party at the Fort Langley Community Hall. There’s a buffet dinner, live music by Red Stone Alley, costume prizes, free drinks for designated drivers, games and more. Proceeds will be donated to the Langley Hospice Society. Tickets are $30 and available at www.hauntthehall.ca, or 604-649-6606.

Kids’ Fort Langley Halloween: Families can enjoy the not-too-scary event to showcase costumes on Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. There’s trick-or-treating, ghost stories around the fire, and a Creepy Critters show with Mike’s Critters. Free admission for Canada 150.

Mall merriment: Trick or treat at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Oct. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. and help raise money for the Langley School District Foundation. Entry is by donation and includes a bag of goodies. Information is at 604-530-4492.

Trunk or Treat: Langley Evangelical Free Church is holding this event in the parking lot of Al Anderson Pool, on 207th Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night. It’s a free evebt designed as a safe, fun, family experience where at least 15 decorated cars will be set up and kids can visit them to collect treats. Hot chocolate and popcorn are available for parents, and the evening features games and other children’s activities.

Trick or Treat Open House: Langley City firehall is hosting this fire prevention and halloween safety open house tonight (Thursday, Oct. 26) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 5785 203rd St. Family-friendly event where kids can wear Halloween costumes or try on some fire gear.

• Watch for more listings of activities scheduled for closer to All Hallow’s Eve