VIDEO: Comic Con coming to Victoria

You may finally find the droids you were looking for.

The first annual Capital City Comic Con is set for March 16-18 and more than 20,000 visitors could be finding a lot more than just droids at a celebration of comics, toys, games and celebrities that have been drawing thousands to markets around Canada and the U.S. for years.

Video

“Victoria needs this, Victoria wants this and as you will see in this area, we have so many fans so many people, so many families that come and enjoy this aspect of Victoria. This unique aspect, this gem,” said Biagio Woodward of Cherry Bomb Toys. “In other cities it is not as relevant but here we embrace it, we engulf it.”

Landing the first weekend of Spring Break, the event is a partnership between Tourism Victoria, Downtown Victoria Business Association and Cherry Bomb Toys, touching down shortly after the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle which draws more than 100,000 annually.

For more information visit CapitalCityComicCon.ca