VIDEO: Canadian comic Derek Edwards is back with his Alls Iâ€™m Saying show

“How are ya!” asks a genial voice.
Derek Edwards, Canadian funny man extraordinaire, is back on the comedy trail, bringing his Alls I’m Saying tour to Vancouver Island.
He’ll be in the Comox Valley at the Sid Williams Theatre on Oct. 21, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
The name of his show this year is strictly Canajun.
“It’s a phrase from northern Ontario. If you have a theory, but no facts to back it up, that’s how you qualify it, right off the get go. Alls I’m sayin’ blah, blah, blah, blah. It describes me to a T.”
While Edwards ususally sticks to Canadian content, just because there’s plenty of it, he is a comedian, and the lure of U.S. president Donald Trump is almost irresistible.
“Just about every comic in America is on him, and it’s hard not to use him as a target, really it’s tough. I’ve had all these wasps in my backyard and I got a big can of wasp and hornet killer. The big print on it says: Do not spray directly into your eyes! I thought: of course this is made in America. Only a society that elects that guy would need that reminder!”
The comic has just finished a tour of the Maritimes and prior to that he was up in Inuvik, “just a stone’s throw from a whole ‘nother ocean.”
As Edwards of the North, he found life interesting.
“I felt very, very relaxed. It’s very friendly in a kind of everybody-knows-everybody way. Of course the permafrost doesn’t allow them to have underground sewers so there’s all these pipes all over town to get the stuff from Point A to Point B. And the trees are all kind of crooked because the ground freezes and thaws; they look like a huge pile of drunk trees. It’s the oddest thing to see.
“I went for a walk down one of the Hydro cuts to stretch the legs and take in the country of the country. I saw what looked like big baby prints crushed into the mud. Then I realized it was from a grizzly. Their prints look just like a baby’s foot. Anyway, I made much better time headed back down the hill than I did hauling my arse up there.”
You get the feeling, chatting with Edwards, that you’ve known him forever. That’s part of his charm. The Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite, though.
Certainly his peers think so. He’s a four-time nominee, and winner of Best Standup Comic at the Canadian Comedy Awards, as well as a multiple Gemini nominee for Best Performance in a Comedy.
Tickets for Derek Edwards are $45 each. Get them at the Sid Williams Theatre box office at 250-338-2430.