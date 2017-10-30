VIDEO: Canada 150 concerts continue in Langley with free Beauty Shop Dolls Show

Three “dazzling” female singers who perform timeless tunes and sunny harmonies will continue the Township of Langley’s celebration of Canada’s milestone birthday with a free show in Fort Langley, the Birthplace of B.C.

The Canada 150 fall concert series welcomes the Beauty Shop Dolls to the Chief Sepass Theatre at Langley Fine Arts School on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

Beauty Shop Dolls perform

Beauty Show Dolls

A vintage vocal group that performs music from the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s, the Beauty Shop Dolls present swinging classics and fun retro arrangements of today’s music in the style of The Andrews Sisters and The Chordettes.

The trio taking the stage for the free concert includes Amanda Williamson, Nadia von Hahn, and Erica Elliot.

A recent graduate of the bachelor of fine arts theatre program at Simon Fraser University’s School of Contemporary Arts, Williamson also holds a diploma in Musical Theatre from Capilano University.

As a singer and an actor, she has worked for various companies in Vancouver, Alberta, and the United States.

Williamson co-created the Beauty Shop Dolls with Nadia von Hahn, a singer, actor, and songwriter who graduated from the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria. She has performed for the Theatre Royal in Barkerville and been part of the singing group, The Revellers.

Von Hahn has also released a solo album called Wait and See What Happens, and has toured across Canada twice.

Elliot, who hails from Alberta and has called Vancouver home for the past two years, completed the theatre arts program at Grant MacEwan University and has performed in various musicals throughout Alberta and across Canada. She has also made the transition from stage to film.

The Beauty Shop Dolls will be accompanied by Torben Brown on guitar, Adam Bowen on bass, and Alex Klassen on drums.

To register for a free ticket to the show, log in to recexpress.tol.ca and use course barcode 535644, or contact any of the Township’s recreation centres listed at tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities.

For more information about the fall concert series, visit tol.ca/events, or contact the Township of Langley’s arts, culture, and community initiatives division at canada150@tol.ca.