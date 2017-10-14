UVic scares up a Boo-lesque Extravaganza

A spook-tacular variety show is coming to UVic’s Farquhar just in time for Halloween.

The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue is bringing its Halloween Boo-lesque Extravaganza to the Farquhar Oct. 21. The variety show promises the silliest and scariest entertainment, with plenty of singing, dancing, comedy and tricks and treats.

The all women cast strive to empower women to love the skin they’re in and be proud of themselves no matter who they are or what they look like. The emphasis is on fun and a do-it yourself esthetic that embraces a variety of body types. The group originally came together at a birthday party with a burlesque twist in 2006 and have been entertaining audiences ever since.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and contains adult-oriented content. Tickets are $28, $26 for students and alumni, and available at the University Centre Ticket Centre Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 250-721-8480, email at ticket@uvic.ca or through the website tickets.uvic.ca.