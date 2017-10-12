UPDATE: Rotary Masked Cask festival cancelled

UPDATE: This event has been cancelled.

The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is hosting a craft spirit festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Masked Cask is an opportunity to dress up, have fun and sample B.C. crafted beers, ciders and spirits. It will take place at the Castlegar Community Complex from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

This year’s theme is Victorian Steampunk and there will a prize for best costume, as well as door prizes.

The event will also feature a games room, a vote for the favourite exhibitor, food for purchase and safe rides home for you and your vehicle, provided by the Castlegar Interact Club.

Tickets are $25 and include three tasting tokens (additional tokens are three for $5). Tickets can be purchased at Oglows Paint & Wall Coverings, Bubblees Liquor Store, Crumbs Bakery Café and SWISH Ladieswear in Castlegar, or at Torchlight Brewing Co. in Nelson or A.M. Ford in Trail.

They can also be purchased online at maskedcask.com, where you will find more information about the event.