TWU opens theatre season with â€˜The Cover of Lifeâ€™

Trinity Western University’s School of the Arts, Media + Culture (SAMC) presents The Cover of Life, an off-Broadway play by R.T. Robinson that explores the struggle for self-worth.

It is 1943, and LIFE magazine reporter Kate Miller is expertly reporting on the war in Europe when she is reassigned to rural Louisiana to report on three young brides making local headlines. Although disappointed, she accepts the job because it will be her first cover story, and quickly learns more than she expected.

The play opens the TWU theatre season and runs until Nov. 4.

“The Cover of Life is intriguing for its Southern charm, colourful and strong women, and its innovative stage design, which will feature a world created mostly of projected images,” said Kate Muchmore Woo, interim Chair of Theatre at TWU.

The story centres on women who are trying to find their value in 1940s America. The laughs come as fast and hard as the snappy repartee between these feisty and deeply real women, each reaching for their dreams as their husbands fight in a distant war. Just as quickly, the drama intensifies as each woman struggles to find her place in the world—and discovers that she may have more to offer than what she had known was possible.

“I believe we live in a world where no matter what gender you are, you struggle with self-worth,” said third-year TWU student Alexandria Bay, who plays the role of Weetsie, a 20-year-old bride and country girl. “These characters are no different from you and me. Each one has a big dream, not knowing how express it, and not knowing if they are worth it. I guarantee there will be at least one character that you can identify with. The playwright did an excellent job creating well-rounded characters in each situation.”

The play is written by R.T. Robinson, directed by Kate Muchmore Woo, with set and projection design by Sarah Mabberley, and lighting by Graham Ockley, and performed by Alexandria Bay, Amanda Haggett, Hayley James, Nyssa Morgan, Connor Thiessen, Mikayla Wust, and Joelle Wyminga.

“I am excited about the characters our students get to develop this year. Audiences will have plenty of opportunities to love, laugh, and cry alongside these delightful and wonderful characters. There is someone for everyone to identify with this season, and also someone for everyone to laugh with,” said Muchmore Woo.

Performances take place Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with an additional performance on Saturday at 2 p.m., in the Robert N. Thompson Building on the Trinity Western University campus.

For tickets and details, visit www.twu.ca/theatre or call 604-513-2188.