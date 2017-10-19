Theatre, music and tea this week in Trail

Community
• Saturday, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.
Music
• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Downchild Blues Band. A blues force for 44 years, roots run deep with saxophone-driven jump blues led by Donnie Walsh.
• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7-10 p.m. E2 presents Six guitars with Chase Padgett. Opening act, Dawson Rutledge. A pitch perfect blend of music, comedy and characters.
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. presents John McDermott: Raised on Songs and Stories. International recording star, beautiful voice and sensitive renditions.
• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 6:30 p.m. for Joe Hill Coffee House. Lineup includes: HY2, a duo singing everything from the Everly Brothers to Adele; Lawrence Shumey, classics; Ray Tenisci, spoons; Kootenay Jack, rockabilly; Marnie Jacobsen, stories; Paul Bowles, poetry, percussion; Peter Pii, bluegrass. Coffee, tea and goodies (no bar) Admission, $3. Show starts at 7 p.m. For info call Les Carter 250.362.5677 or email retrac01@telus.net.