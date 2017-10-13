Theatre group starting the fall with a farce

The Nanaimo Theatre Group begins its 2017-18 season with the British farce ‘Key for Two’ at the Baily Studio.

The Nanaimo Theatre Group is kicking off its 2017-18 season with the 1982 farce Key for Two by British playwrights John Chapman and and Dave Freeman.

The play revolves around a mistress who is involved with two married men who are each unaware of the other. This is the first time the Nanaimo Theatre group is staging the play in more than a decade. Co-director Ian Matthews said it was worth revisiting.

“We enjoyed it then and we thought it would be good to revive it because it’s been a long time and we like the fact that there’s a twist in the plot and it was the women that were having the affairs, because usually in farces it’s the men,” Matthews said. “So it was a nice twist and it’s really cleverly written so it’s interesting the mix-ups that happen through the plot.”

The production’s run started last week and continues at the Bailey Studio over the final two weekends of October.

“I can’t do any more damage now so I just sit back and let them go at it,” Matthews said.

Matthews directed the play with Penny Harris, who performed that role the first time the group staged Key for Two. Matthews said it was an enjoyable collaboration.

“She was very familiar with the play and we worked together in other farces, I’ve been onstage when she directed, so we knew each other and we’ve also co-directed a couple of things so we knew how each other works,” he said.

WHAT’S ON … Nanaimo Theatre Group’s production of Key for Two at the Bailey Studio Oct. 12 to 24, 18 to 20 and Oct. 25 to 28 at 8 p.m. 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 22.