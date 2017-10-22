The Reach hosts ArtHAUS fundraiser

Lego certified professional Robin Sather is among the featured presenters at the ArtHAUS fundraiser at The Reach Gallery Museum on Oct. 27.

The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford hosts a fundraising event called ArtHAUS on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is an art party for grownups inspired by the 20th century Bauhaus art school and the parties the artists and students used to throw.

ArtHAUS will inspire guests to tap into their artistic psyche to create make-and-take art projects at the event’s MakerHauses led by artists such as Abbotsford’s Provincial Art Battle winner Shannon Thiesen.

The creativity continues at the LegoHaus, led by Canada’s only Lego certified professional, Robin Sather, who lives in Abbotsford.

Among his past creations are the Brickville DesignWorks at Agrifair, Buildaplooza at Guildford Town Centre and his Made in Canada exhibit at Telus World Science Centre this summer.

Guests can also enjoy food and beverages, get a jump on their holiday shopping with artisan vendors, and enjoy music by DJ Stephen Munga.

The event also includes an opportunity to bid on items at the Silent AuctionHaus while supporting creative learning programs for children and emerging artists.

Tickets are $40 for Reach members and $45 for guests. They are available in person at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way), online at thereach.ca are by calling 604-864-8087.