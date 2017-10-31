The living and the dead: Jazz Vespers at St. Georgeâ€™s

St. George's United Church is pleased to announce the date of our third afternoon Jazz Vespers program the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Jazz Vespers is a collaboration between local artists and St. George’s to bring together local musical talent and spiritual reflection for the benefit of the Valley community.

Steve and Viv Ruskin, in their more than 30 years as a duo, have been influenced by many musicians and genres. They share a love for numerous musical styles and are always discovering more. They slide comfortably from ballads to blues, Celtic to contemporary, rockabilly to reggae and even a dash of Latin and jazz to add a bit more spice.

Blaine Dunaway is a life musician with a degree and a lifetime of professional music experience from playing and running big bands and orchestras.

The trio combines their experience into performances that keep their audiences thoroughly entertained with their eclectic sets. The theme of the event will be life and death. As human beings, we always walk the path of the people who go before. The event will be hosted by Rev. Ryan Slifka, who will tie together the themes with spiritual reflection.

The term “vespers” is an ancient Latin term for regular evening prayer. St. George’s United Church sees events like this as integral to its purpose as a faith community to use the resources it’s been given as a common space to foster connection and encourage spiritual and artistic vitality for the benefit of the Comox Valley.

Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the artist. There will also be refreshments to follow, and an opportunity to meet our trio.