Summerland Secondary School students are holding a haunted house fundraiser on Oct. 27 and 28.

Olivia Cameron, left, and Emma Fetterer were among the Summerland Secondary School students to participate in Nightmare on Butler, a Dry Grad fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held Oct. 27 and 28 at The Service Station at the Lakeside Church on Butler Street.

The haunted house hours are from 7 to 10 p.m. and admission is $7. Family-friendly hour is 6 to 7 p.m. and admission is $6.

For more information, visit Summerland Dry Grad’s Facebook and Instagram pages.