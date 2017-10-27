TGIF: South Okanagan events listings

CONCERTS

Oct. 27 — Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook performs music from his upcoming album Beyond Borders at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets, available at the Valley First Box office at the SOEC, at www.valleyfirsttix.com or by phone at 1-877-763-2849, for the Juno award winner are $49.50 including all taxes and service charges.

Oct. 28 — From busking on the streets of Melbourne to taking their music worldwide, the Pierce Brothers are multi-instrumentalists that have been shaking dance floors and selling out rooms. They perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $30 for wings.

Oct. 29 — Live music Sundays at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street featuring Dorian Goodwin from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 — The Contenders, Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy, on their 16th annual tour of the Okanagan with special guests Blu and Kelly Hopkins at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland. Tickets at Martin’s Flowers, call 250-494-5432.

Nov. 4 — Spoken-word poet Shane Koyczan is performing at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets are $35 including all taxes and surcharges at the Recreation Centre at 325 Power Street or by phone at 250-490-2426 ext. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show is at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 — The Contenders, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Bravura, comprised of three of the country’s leading men from musical theatre, jazz and opera will perform at the Osoyoos Commuity Theatre from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Nov. 9 — Award-winning country vocalist Lisa Brokop at the Dream Café. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $35 for wings.

EVENTS

Oct. 27 — The Penticton Public Library invites kids ages five to 12 to join them for some spine-chilling fun at their haunted Halloween celebration. Spooky stories, creepy crafts and a petrifying puppet show. Come in your costumes, or come as you are. Event is free and takes place at 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 — Halloween Party with Houdini the great horned owl at the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (8965 Highway 97, Oliver) from 4 to 6 p.m. Haunted rooms, spooky games, prizes and trick or treating. Tickets are $5 and space is limited so registration is required at sorco@telus.net.

Oct. 28 — A Mystery in the Library when his majesty, King Henry the Eighth has disappeared. Now it is up to the other literary characters in the library who leave their books at night after the library has closed to discover what happened to him and solve the mystery before 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m. Must be 19-plus to attend. Cost is $20 per person. For more info visit www.pentictonlibrary.ca/event/mystery-library.

Oct. 28 — Okanagan Vintage Fair. Clothing, collectibles, art, records and more at the Shatford Centre. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is a $2 entry fee.

Oct. 31 — Family Friendly Halloween Party at the Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. Treats and activities, door prizes, buffet style appetizers and silent auction. Tickets are $12 for an adult and $5 per child 10 years and under. Event is a fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society.

Oct. 31 — The Downtown Penticton Association presents Nightmare on Front Street. Costume parade starts at 4 p.m. by Valley First Credit Union down to Front Street and onto Backstreet Boulevard. Halloween party from 4 to 6 p.m. with trick-or-treating in local businesses, graveyard by Starbucks and vote for the most popular pumpkin. Prizes awarded for most original, cutest, themed group and best-dressed pet costume. Hot dogs and hot chocolate available by donation.

Nov. 2 to 4 — The South Okanagan Actor’s and Player’s Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. Tickets online at www.venablestheatre.ca. Shows at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 4.

Nov. 9 to Dec. 2 — Many Hats Theatre Company presents A Nice Family Gathering. A story about a man who loved his wife so much, he almost told her. Dad comes back on Thanksgiving Day for the first family gathering since he died. He is a ghost on a mission, to tell his wife of 41 years he loved her. The problem is she can’t hear or see him. The trouble begins when mom invites a date for dinner. Showtimes are Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the Nest & Nectar in the Cannery Trade Centre or call 250-493-7275.

Nov. 11 — Exploring Encaustic is a two day workshop going over the basics of encaustic iron on handmade paper at the Leir House Cultural Centre. Suitable for all levels. All supplies provided. Fee is $150.

Nov. 14 — Paint Nite fundraiser for Pathways Addications Resource Centre at 7 p.m. at the Cannery Brewing Co. on Ellis Street. Tickets at www.paintnite.com.